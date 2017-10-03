Diversified Adds Electronic Security Skills, Business By Acquiring MCW

New Jersey-based integrator Diversified continues to roll up the technology solutions provider market in the U.S,, announcing today the acquisition of Ashburn, VA based MCW, an IT and AV systems integrator with particular strengths in electronic security and surveillance.

The acquisition expands Diversified’s services into an established book of electronic security business across the U.S. and Europe, adds more presence in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region and adds to the overall bench strength of the company.

“As Diversified grows, we continue to seek out innovative companies that can help us transform the client experience,” says Diversified Chairman and CEO Fred D’Alessandro in a press release. “MCW’s capabilities in all areas of integrated technology, particularly electronic security and surveillance, are a natural extension of our existing portfolio, and will enable us to deliver a broader set of solutions to meet our customers’ current and future needs.”

The acquisition brings Diversified’s workforce to approximately 1,500 employees, covering business consulting, presentation technologies, unified communications, dynamic signage, live events, security, command and control, broadcast, medical, and comprehensive IT solutions. There are lots of integrators and solutions providers doing digital signage, but Diversified is out ahead of the other big integrators like AVI-SPL by a couple thousand miles.

“It was clear from the beginning that Diversified and MCW share a common vision for the future of integrated technology services,” says Ghattas Hajjo, MCW’s President and co-founder. “We are proud of what our team has built and very excited for the opportunity to expand that vision across the globe.”

Hajjo and Michael Burnstein, CEO and co-founder of MCW, will join the Diversified executive team.

Diversified has acquired three or maybe four companies in the past two years and my understanding is D’Alessandro is still very much in acquisition mode.