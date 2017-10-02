CMS, Content, TECHNOLOGY no comments

MLB’s Mets Keep Players Informed With Clubhouse Digital Signage

Business communications is a very active vertical for digital signage, but I don’t think I’ve run into another project like the workplace communications being used at Citi Field for baseball’s New York Mets.

Like most pro sports venues there are screens in the concessions areas and elsewhere, but what’s different here are screens in the player areas – providing specific workplace communications for the athletes and officials.

There are screens telling players about the starting lineup, that game’s umpires, game day schedules, meals, travel and whatever else needs to be communicated through the season (which ended yesterday). The program was put together by Denver-based software and solutions provider PingHD, which got its start doing concessions and other screens but, as often happens, has seen its product applied in other ways around a venue.

 

PingHD’s Greg Lewis says they trained the Mets’ staff, and the club now manages and changes content on an almost daily basis.

I know there are screens in college football locker rooms, but readers can tell me if there are other programs out there like this …

 

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

