MLB’s Mets Keep Players Informed With Clubhouse Digital Signage

Business communications is a very active vertical for digital signage, but I don’t think I’ve run into another project like the workplace communications being used at Citi Field for baseball’s New York Mets.

Like most pro sports venues there are screens in the concessions areas and elsewhere, but what’s different here are screens in the player areas – providing specific workplace communications for the athletes and officials.

There are screens telling players about the starting lineup, that game’s umpires, game day schedules, meals, travel and whatever else needs to be communicated through the season (which ended yesterday). The program was put together by Denver-based software and solutions provider PingHD, which got its start doing concessions and other screens but, as often happens, has seen its product applied in other ways around a venue.

PingHD’s Greg Lewis says they trained the Mets’ staff, and the club now manages and changes content on an almost daily basis.

I know there are screens in college football locker rooms, but readers can tell me if there are other programs out there like this …