The Rule Of Thumb For Direct-View LED Viewing Distances Is All Over The Place

So what is the real rule of thumb for viewing distances for direct view, fine pitch indoor LED displays?

I thought it was 10 feet for every 1.0mm pitch, 15 for 1.5mm, 20 for 2.0mm and so on, and have certainly seen that used.

But …

Christie’s rule of thumb is 8 – meaning you multiply the pitch by 8 to get feet. So a 2mm display looks good starting at 16 feet back

However LG, which like most big display companies has introduced direct view LEDs, has an infographic out saying the rule thumb is not 10 feet per millimeter, but 3.5 feet per. So in its formula a 2.0mm display looks good from 7 feet away.

Absen says it is 1mm to 1 meter, so that 2mm would look good from 6 or 7 feet away, too.

This Dutch reseller says the rule of thumb is 1.5 x the pixel pitch, in meters. So in a 2mm pixel pitch screen it is 3 meters, or about 10 feet.

PixelFLEX says it is roughly 3 feet per 1mm. This is their chart:

NanoLumens has a chart that suggest it is about 4 feet per mm, so that the suggested distance for a 2.5mm is 10-12 feet.

Mightily confused.

I suppose it depends a bit on what you think is OK, but when you can see the individual LEDs, that tends to mean you’re inside the minimum viewing distance. I’ve seen fine pitch stuff up close and it looks OK, but just OK.

Clarity needed … opinions and definitive information (if it exists) much welcomed.