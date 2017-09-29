Outdoor LCD Takes A Licking And Keeps On Ticking

Stumbled across this video, posted by Atlanta-based LG-MRI, very directly showing how their outdoor street furniture displays are VERY vandal-resistant. I don’t think a company can ever say vandal-proofed because one should never-underestimate the determination of malicious people to take something out … if for nothing more than giggles.

This is one of LG-MRI’s guys out in the production area of the facility taking numerous hard whacks at a big outdoor LCD totem with what looks like a solid piece of 3 by 3 lumber.

Tells the ruggedization story better than a sheet full of specs.