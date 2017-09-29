CMS, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

16:9 Projects Podcast: Digital Signage Across A Northern City

This isn’t a project that’s large in terms of pixels or screen counts; its impact is in its scale.

The Canadian city of Sudbury is about a four-hour drive north of Toronto. With a population a little less than Jackson, Mississippi, it is the 7th largest municipality by area in Canada.

Capital Networks has been working with the city since 2014 to help them coordinate their digital signage strategy to both employees and citizens across multiple city venues. That means over 45 locations including pools & recreation centres, Fire and Ambulance halls, arenas, public transit, and the Airport.

Interestingly the ‘ownership’ of digital signage rests with the Technology department. This frees up business groups to focus on their message, not the technology.

I spoke with Kelly Smith, Account Executive, with Capital Networks about whether IT ownership makes sense in all scenarios, and whether the lack of an overall message owner is an issue.

Michael Tutton

Michael Tutton

Michael Tutton is the host of the 16:9 Projects Podcast. He is Managing Director of Crown Content. He spent the past decade creating and managing Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation’s digital signage operations
Michael Tutton

@crowncontentca

Where Digital Content Is King. Crown Content specializes in digital signage content and strategy.
We do exactly what Dave talks about, regarding content: #InfoComm16 Day 2 Impressions https://t.co/IGIvQd9lG2 via @sixteennine - 1 year ago
Michael Tutton

Tags

You may also like

OUTFRONT Wins 50,000 Screen NYC Transit Ad Deal

Women’s Lifestyle Publisher Marie Claire Opens Tech-Filled Next Big Thing Pop-up Shop In NYC

STRATACACHE Acquires Finnish Shopper Analytics Startup Walkbase

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *