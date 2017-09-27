Detroit Metro Airport’s DutyFree Gets The LED Halo Effect

The big World Duty Free shop in the international terminal at Detroit’s main airport has added a set of displays aimed at energizing the store experience and driving sales and promotions.

The showcase feature is a 3mm pitch LED halo ring hanging like a lighting fixture, the idea being the circular display is visible anywhere in the store.

There’s also a 42-inch wall-mounted touch-display for product information, live departures and arrivals information, weather reports and highly visual, curated news and sports summaries, and 55-inch digital displays around the store being used as digital posters for promotions.

The big halo is a NanoLumens display, and the content is all being driven by ComQi’s digital signage content management system, EnGage. The OOH media company Pearl Media is doing the creative in the store, which is run by the Hudson Group, a retailer with tons of shops in airports.