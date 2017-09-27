Displays, LED, PROJECTS no comments

Detroit Metro Airport’s DutyFree Gets The LED Halo Effect

The big World Duty Free shop in the international terminal at Detroit’s main airport has added a set of displays aimed at energizing the store experience and driving sales and promotions.

The showcase feature is a 3mm pitch LED halo ring hanging like a lighting fixture, the idea being the circular display is visible anywhere in the store.

There’s also a 42-inch wall-mounted touch-display for product information, live departures and arrivals information, weather reports and highly visual, curated news and sports summaries, and 55-inch digital displays around the store being used as digital posters for promotions.

The big halo is a NanoLumens display, and the content is all being driven by ComQi’s digital signage content management system, EnGage. The OOH media company Pearl Media is doing the creative in the store, which is run by the Hudson Group, a retailer with tons of shops in airports.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @DavidBegnaud: Maddening. 3,000 shipping containers packed with food water & medicene have been sitting at the port in Puerto Rico sinc… - 20 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Sephora, Uniqlo Add Digitally-Rich Flagship Stores In Barcelona

Is Coca-Cola’s Big Robotic Billboard In Times Square Mechanical Overkill For Visual Effects?

Digital Screens Replace Paper Tags At Cafe Food Stations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *