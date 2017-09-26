CREATIVE, Digital OOH no comments

Oslo Transit Shelter Serves Coffee If You Strike Up A Conversation

This is a bit of a stunt, but also a nice, gentle heartstring-tugger of a digital out of home campaign done in Oslo, Norway for a volunteer organization.

The volunteer website Frivillig.no is trying to encourage people to spend time talking to lonely and shut-in senior citizens through a live camera and screen set-up in a JC Decaux-managed transit shelter. I’m not quite sure how the coffee cup just shows up (my guess is the thing has a field marketer hanging around), but those people who sit down and strike up a conversation with the old fella get a coffee poured, with the dispenser synced with the video-cam feed showing the man pouring.

Best part is the young woman at the end who is chatting away and tells the man she’s happy to keep chatting and skip her bus for a later one.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

