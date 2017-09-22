Keywest Technology Debuts Swiss Army Knife Media Player

Software and solutions companies are always pushing out news of platform updates, but it’s not that often I see one of these companies talking about new hardware they’ve put together.

Kansas City-based Keywest Technology, which has been around this industry for 15 years, is touting what it calls a multi-use player that operate as a cloud player using HTML5 on Windows 10 or Linux OS, or as a standalone player running the company’s Windows-compatible MediaZone Pro software.

“We are creating more possibilities by expanding digital signage capabilities at affordable price points,” says Koytt Nichols, company president and director of R&D. “Every digital signage application has unique needs that in the past required different hardware, content management, configurations, and software. Our all-new multi-use 352 digital signage player easily adapts to the majority of ideas one can think of, from signage networks to interactive displays to video walls. By connecting this player to our cloud-based Breeze CMS, we offer almost unlimited possibilities to bring ideas to fruition.”

Specs:

5.5” x 4.2” x 1.1” (140 x 107.5 x 27mm).Connects to Breeze Digital Signage cloud CMS for the ultimate in dynamic content capabilities, including video walls, interactive, and signage networks

Supports either Windows 10 or Linux Ubuntu OS

Supports HTML5

Can be configured to work as a stand-alone (a.k.a. MZP MICRO) player operating on Windows compatible MediaZone Pro software with or without a network

Dual 4K HDMI outputs

Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports that support failover and Link Aggregation

Dual channel WiFi 802.11ac with speeds up to 433Mbps

External RS-232 port for legacy integration and applications

Bluetooth 4.0 for IoT integration and applications

Ruggedized engineering for 24/7 applications using aluminum heat-sink chassis and fanless design

When used as a Breeze Digital Signage cloud player, the 352 warranty can be perpetual, depending on the service level agreement. If it is purchased with MediaZone Pro digital signage software for standalone applications, it comes with a two-year limited warranty.