Digital Screens Replace Paper Tags At Cafe Food Stations

Haven’t seen this before … displays fixed above the food guards that you’ll find in cafeterias and buffets all over the place.

New partnership between Denver-based school menu-maker Nutrislice and BSI Industries, who I can’t quite sort out from a bunch of BSIs that come up on Google.

We’ve all had the experience of wandering around with an empty plate, looking at food stations and trying to sort out what we’re seeing. Screens definitely beat the little tent cards many places use to identify dishes, but screens also cost many, many multiples more.

Let’s assume managers in the food services industry will have a waaaay better idea than me if this is attractive tech. Let’s also assume/hope this was developed as a solution to a stated problem, not a solution looking for a problem.

