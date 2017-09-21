Displays, LED, People no comments

NanoLumens’ Cope Honored As Atlanta’s Veteran Entrepreneur Of Year

Congratulations to NanoLumens founder and CEO Rick Cope, who was named 2017 Veteran Entrepreneur of the Year this morning by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

Cope was one of six business leaders cited across different categories, at an awards ceremony held at the Georgia Aquarium.

“I am honored and humbled by this award,” says Cope, a retired Marine who worked for General Schwarzkopf in the 1st Persian Gulf War.  “I accept it on behalf of all of the employees of NanoLumens who give of themselves every day of the week to exceed the the dreams of our customers for LED visualization solutions that help them to better engage with their audiences. 

“In accepting this award,” adds Cope, who company designs and manufacturers lightweight, flexible LED displays, “I stand on the shoulders of hundreds of co-workers who made this award possible. NanoLumens has become the leader that it is today because the tireless efforts of our employees, many of whom are veterans of the United States Armed Forces, who are committed to designing, assembling and servicing every display we make here in the United States of America.”

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @DickKingSmith: Our younger brother is small and confusing but we love him. https://t.co/DdT42Wu9YV - 25 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Hamptons’ Art Museum Uses LED Walls To Make Waves With Exhibition

Video: Largest Outdoor 8mm LED Board On Planet

These Digital Screens Spit At You

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *