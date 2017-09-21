NanoLumens’ Cope Honored As Atlanta’s Veteran Entrepreneur Of Year

Congratulations to NanoLumens founder and CEO Rick Cope, who was named 2017 Veteran Entrepreneur of the Year this morning by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

Cope was one of six business leaders cited across different categories, at an awards ceremony held at the Georgia Aquarium.

“I am honored and humbled by this award,” says Cope, a retired Marine who worked for General Schwarzkopf in the 1st Persian Gulf War. “I accept it on behalf of all of the employees of NanoLumens who give of themselves every day of the week to exceed the the dreams of our customers for LED visualization solutions that help them to better engage with their audiences.

“In accepting this award,” adds Cope, who company designs and manufacturers lightweight, flexible LED displays, “I stand on the shoulders of hundreds of co-workers who made this award possible. NanoLumens has become the leader that it is today because the tireless efforts of our employees, many of whom are veterans of the United States Armed Forces, who are committed to designing, assembling and servicing every display we make here in the United States of America.”