Hamptons’ Art Museum Uses LED Walls To Make Waves With Exhibition

A gallery in the ritzy Hamptons area of Long Island, NY has an exhibit running right now that builds big LED screens into the mix to show a series of digitally-generated waves.

There is a pair of 15mm pitch LED walls on the gallery exterior visible to visitors and passing motorists, showing waves steadily crashing in. In the lobby, there’s a 5.5mm LED wall that’s 5.5 meters wide and tall.

The Parrish Art Museum says:

In this year’s Platform, multimedia artist Clifford Ross will engage with several areas of the Museum, including the interior entrance lobby and select locations within the Parrish collection galleries for his mixed media installation, Light | Waves. Fascinated by the force and rhythm of nature and a desire to simulate and enhance these characteristics, Ross invented and patented new camera systems, taking the photographic process to another level.

For the large-scale prints on view from the Hurricane Waves series, which the artist photographed during storms off the Long Island coast in East Hampton in the 1990s, Ross recently applied a new method of digitally printing the images directly onto hand selected sheets of matching maple veneer – a wood notable for the liveliness of its grain and warm color–using ultra-violet cured ink and a commercial printer.

The digital sides of the show were put together by NYC’s WorldStage, using Unilumin LEDs and running off Dataton’s WATCHOUT media control software and server.

Interesting to see big LED used like this. The relatively low resolutions are OK for the long view generated on the exterior screens, but not sure how good that indoor screen would look standing much closer than 60 feet. That said, with fine pitch dipping below 1mm, you could imagine as prices come down how big LED walls could become permanent fixtures in galleries and museums with deep-pocketed supporters.