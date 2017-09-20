Canadian Vacations Provider Sunwing Opens Digitally-Rich Pop-Up Store

Canadian vacation travel company Sunwing has opened a pop-up store in one of Canada’s busiest and ritziest shopping malls, using big visuals and a lot of technology to get shoppers at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall thinking about booking a flight to the tropics for when the snow flies.

The Sunwing Concept Store was pulled together by Toronto’s bricks+matter – using a pile of partners to create a two-month experiential space that is devoid of the usual racks of pamphlets found in a conventional travel agency. The pop-up shop is sponsored by Jamaica’s tourism agency, so the there is a definite flavour of that island in the look and feel.

As you can see from images, there is a feature video wall on a column, as well as smaller display clusters and interactive touch stations. There is even a virtual kite-surfing simulator shipped in from the Netherlands.

The store was put together in 66 days, bricks+matter notes on Linkedin:

In just over two months, and using digital, design and technology, create an interactive and immersive travel store experience that invites shoppers to explore and experience first hand the breadth of Sunwing’s travel destinations. It was a complete sprint from beginning to end, and one we couldn’t have done without first and foremost the support of Sunwing, who was open to pretty much every idea we threw at them, and Oxford Properties Group who supported our vision every step of the way. We also need to thank our incredible partners Forge Media + Design, ASTOUND Group, Globacore Interactive Technologies, SplitElement, Inc. and KiteSim (who trusted us to ship their virtual kitesurfing simulator all the way from Rotterdam!)

For people who have been around this space for many years, bricks+matter is Rob Gorrie and Laurie Freudenberg, who were principals in the mid to late 2000s digital OOH media aggregator startup Adcentricity.