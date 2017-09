Here’s video from that monster wraparound 8mm LED board that sparked up in Times Square this summer.

Located at 701 7th Avenue (aka 20 Times Square), the wrap-around main screen is 91’4″ high and 186’4″ wide. Manufacturer/integrator SNA Displays says that makes it the largest 8mm outside LED board on the planet.

The NFL will be the anchor tenant in the development.