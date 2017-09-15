These Digital Screens Spit At You

This is a public art installation somewhere in Switzerland. A water spout is sync’d with the content so it looks like the subject on the screen spitting out water is flying off the screen.

Best opinion I can muster is: Hmmmm ….

A public installation in Switzerland by Marck.