Content, CREATIVE, Displays, TECHNOLOGY one comment

These Digital Screens Spit At You

This is a public art installation somewhere in Switzerland. A water spout is sync’d with the content so it looks like the subject on the screen spitting out water is flying off the screen.

Best opinion I can muster is: Hmmmm ….

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Video: Largest Outdoor 8mm LED Board On Planet, by @SNAdisplays https://t.co/M5aJSbgERm https://t.co/pnZsA6MzhY - 5 hours ago
Dave Haynes
Dave Haynes

Latest posts by Dave Haynes (see all)

Tags

You may also like

Video: Largest Outdoor 8mm LED Board On Planet

Screenscape Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies In Canada

NEC Europe Partners With Screenly, Canonical On Raspberry Pi-Powered Digital Signage Displays

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *