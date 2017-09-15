NanoLumens Settles Lawsuits Filed Against Two LED Display Competitors

Legal actions appear to be having at least some of the desired effect with NanoLumens efforts to counteract competitors it says are infringing the Atlanta-based LED display-makers patents.

The company has just pushed out a press release saying it has reached out of court settlements on patent infringement lawsuits filed in June against Infiled USA and DetaiLED Solutions, who both make and market LED displays.

“Although DetaiLED Solutions, LLC had displayed a flexible LED display model on its website, Infiled USA, LLC and DetaiLED Solutions, LLC demonstrated that they have not sold and agreed that they will not make, use, sell, offer for sale, or import any flexible LED display modules that infringe NanoLumens’ patents in the United States. The parties anticipate future discussions to explore mutually beneficial business opportunities.”

NanoLumens announced in July it had put on hold a lawsuit filed against Gable Signs, pending further discussions.

That leaves one of four lawsuits filed still being active, against PixelFLEX.