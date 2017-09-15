LED, TECHNOLOGY no comments

NanoLumens Settles Lawsuits Filed Against Two LED Display Competitors

Legal actions appear to be having at least some of the desired effect with NanoLumens efforts to counteract competitors it says are infringing the Atlanta-based LED display-makers patents.

The company has just pushed out a press release saying it has reached out of court settlements on patent infringement lawsuits filed in June against Infiled USA and DetaiLED Solutions, who both make and market LED displays.

“Although DetaiLED Solutions, LLC had displayed a flexible LED display model on its website, Infiled USA, LLC and DetaiLED Solutions, LLC demonstrated that they have not sold and agreed that they will not make, use, sell, offer for sale, or import any flexible LED display modules that infringe NanoLumens’ patents in the United States. The parties anticipate future discussions to explore mutually beneficial business opportunities.”

NanoLumens announced in July it had put on hold a lawsuit filed against Gable Signs, pending further discussions.

That leaves one of four lawsuits filed still being active, against PixelFLEX.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
