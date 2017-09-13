BroadSign Invests In Serious Security Audit And Sign-Off

Montreal-based CMS software shop BroadSign has announced its cloud-based platform has been run through and certified for a tough set of security and privacy standards – noting it is the first in the digital signage DOOH industry to do so.

The company, in a press release, says it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) II and ISAE3402 audits. “These audits set standards for security, availability, process integrity, confidentiality and privacy for SaaS and cloud-based companies,” reads a press release.

I can offer no more color commentary on this than “Yay!” – as I have absolutely no idea what they’re going on about. But it does sound like a good thing, at a time when everyone, from the operators of community digital posters to giant credit rating companies, is getting hacked.

“We are proud to lead the digital out-of-home industry in obtaining the SOC II and ISAE3402 Service Auditor Reports,” says Burr Smith, Chairman, CEO and President at BroadSign. “We have always emphasized internal security rigour, but the audit and certification provides the third-party verification that our customers want.”

The professional services firm BDO Canada did the audit, evaluating BroadSign’ s internal controls for organization and administration, physical and environmental controls, information security, system development, client implementation, system availability and disaster recovery.

“With the successful completion of the audit, BroadSign customers now have third-party verification that the security of their data meets the rigorous globally accepted standards,” explains Carlo Mariglia, Partner, Advisory Services at BDO Canada LLP.

I don’t have any back-story here but would imagine with all the messiness going on out there with hacked everything, BroadSign being able to say in meetings that they can produce pro-grade audits, with lots of letters and numbers and maybe even a certificate, beats the hell out of getting assurance about platform security from a software company’s sales guy that, “Oh yeah, we’re good.”