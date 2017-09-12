Rare Sighting – A C-Store Chain That Gets Digital Signage Content Right

Pretty much every convenience store I’ve been in, for almost 20 years doing this stuff, has left me shrugging about their digital signage effort – but the program put in by a travel stop chain called Love’s is an exception.

It looks really good. And smart.

Where most c-stores and combo c-stores and gas stations have screens on poles coming up from the counter or down from a ceiling, or stuck on whatever piece of wall was miraculously free in those product-crammed shops, the set-up with Oklahoma City-based Love’s is a hybrid of menu-boards and mini-billboards that customers are invariably going to notice.

NYC-based CMS software and solutions company ComQi has pushed out a case study about the program, which it says started in 2015 and has now rolled out to about half of the stores, with some 1,100 screens already fired up. The company has about 430 sites in 41 states in the U.S.

What I like in this video are the narrow bezel displays tiled together to create billboard-like mini video walls located over the soda fountain and coffee areas. While just about everything I’ve seen in a c-store tries to ram a pile of information – a lot of it irrelevant like national and world news – on to screens, these guys figured out that they should treat that real estate LIKE billboards. So they use big visuals, big color and stretch the content across the three screens,

A shopper is going to notice that, and the content is aimed, says the paper, at promoting in-store snack special offers, new products and other store promotions.

An interesting note – all the content is done by an in-house creative team. I’m thinking that’s really, really rare in retail – but smart. Probably cheaper in the long run than an agency, if you factored in the real number of hours to do this stuff well.

The study also says:

Screens located directly above the diesel counter feature content tailored to the specific interests professional drivers, with driver-specific product promotions and reminders about Love’s service offerings, like TirePass, Love’s Truck Tire Care and factoring services with Love’s Financial.

An interactive touchscreen located in the store aisles features route planning, local weather, special offers and information on all of Love’s service offerings. The design shares the look and feel of typical smartphone apps, drawing user attention and offering navigation that feels familiar to just about anyone. Love’s staff often use the touchscreen in their store to help customers look up product information, or to assist with route planning.

Me – Making this look and behave like a smartphone is wise. Consumers use touchscreens all day long now, so interactive set-ups that cut costs by using cheap ATM-like touch overlays and dull, simplistic layouts are going to get ignored unless there’s a real incentive to use.

A separate “Mobile to Go Zone” interactive touchscreen showcases 10 different electronics products each month with large, bold photography and multiple product images. It features items on sale, new items and bestsellers. The full Mobile to Go Zone product catalog is also available on the screen, enabling customers the ability to browse and learn more about all products.

The study suggests the program has had a big impact on boosting compliance levels for in-store marketing (compliance is the old “right message, right place, right time” thing), as well as enabling brand consistency. There’s also a noticeable increase in sales from digital promotions. Not eager (like most retailers) to educate competitors, Love’s will only vaguely indicate it has “seen clear and consistent positive impacts on sales when products and offers are promoted on the screens.”