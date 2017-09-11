How Interactive Digital Signage Enhance Customer Experiences

Guest Post: Richard Murton, Display Technology

These days, the importance of engaging with customers is widely recognized – as is the ever-increasing difficulty of doing so. The simple fact of the matter is that customers are becoming highly expert at deploying their own, internal “anti-spam” filters, to deal with all the calls on their attention coming at them from all directions.

Triggering engagement requires getting past these filters into their active consciousness and the way to do this is to provide content which they find informative, entertaining and/or inspiring. Digital signage offers a cost-effective way to achieve this goal. Here are the five key reasons why they provide so much impact for your brand.

They are easy to update

This is probably the single, biggest benefit of digital signage in any environment, particularly retail. Any successful content creator knows that if you want to keep your audience’s attention, you need to keep offering them new material.

Unlike its analogue counterpart, digital signage can be updated whenever you want, literally, so if you want to run lots of short promotions, your digital signage can keep up with you. What’s more they can be set to loop content so that from the customer’s perspective it is being continually refreshed.

They offer flexibility in how you display your content

Do you want to display text, pictures, video, sound…? With digital signage you can display all of that and adjust it to suit your needs, taste and customer feedback.

They educate customers about what matters to them

The exact same product or service can appeal to different customers for different reasons. Interactive digital displays make it possible for customers to focus on the features which matter to them personally and ignore what they find irrelevant.

This makes it much quicker and easier for them to make a buying decision. It also makes it possible for retailers to upsell other products and services based on the customer’s activity as happens in the online world and when dealing with human sales assistants.

They entertain

Even for many adults, there’s a certain degree of childish appeal in pressing buttons and watching what happens. The fact that interactive displays can be used to host a wide variety of content means that there is massive scope for presenting information in a way which also offers a high degree of entertainment value.

You can even offer content, which is purely for entertainment, or run competitions to engage customers immediately with the prospect of building a longer-term relationship with them, via social media and/or email marketing.

They inspire

Many of the most popular social media posts revolve around how to take an item and customize it for your needs; this is particularly true on pictorial platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

These sorts of posts can cover anything from styling a shop-bought item to full DIYs. Digital signage gives retailers the ability to create this style of “infomercial” in their own store. Lifestyle, clothing and beauty retailers are already making use of this to let customers see how the retailer’s products could potentially improve the customer’s life and there are all kinds of other possibilities in other retail areas.