CMS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

UK Town’s Shiny New Digital Information Station Hijacked With Porn Site

Photo Credit: Telford Live

Via Telford Live

The person behind a local news portal in Telford, UK, northwest of Birmingham, came across one of the combined wayfinding and digital media totems in the town centre, and noticed the community information normally running on the screen had been replaced by a gallery of naughty video thumbnails.

The writer notes this is not the first time the screens have had issues:

These totems have been pictured showing the Windows operating system a few weeks back but on Sunday, things took a turn for the worse.

It’s unclear if the operator didn’t realise that their screen was being mirrored to the electronic screen or if the whole thing had been hacked by some joker.

Either way, there were some red faces at Telford & Wrekin Council when this was pointed out to them today. 

No information on how this happened, but there’s a reasonable chance it’s the result of rock-solid passwords like password or 123456, or a young guy who shouldn’t trust his pals near his work laptop.

Crazy this stuff STILL happens …

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
How a popular #Wordpress slider plugin became a #digitalsignage CMS https://t.co/6fKr4SzW48 https://t.co/ndAtaNDYyZ - 3 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: David Douglas-Beveridge, SmartContent.TV

Chinese Restaurant Launches With Kiosks That Enable Ordering And Payment Via Facial Recognition

Columbus Convention Center Expansion Includes 7 by 60 Wide LED Wall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *