UK Town’s Shiny New Digital Information Station Hijacked With Porn Site

Via Telford Live

The person behind a local news portal in Telford, UK, northwest of Birmingham, came across one of the combined wayfinding and digital media totems in the town centre, and noticed the community information normally running on the screen had been replaced by a gallery of naughty video thumbnails.

The writer notes this is not the first time the screens have had issues:

These totems have been pictured showing the Windows operating system a few weeks back but on Sunday, things took a turn for the worse.

It’s unclear if the operator didn’t realise that their screen was being mirrored to the electronic screen or if the whole thing had been hacked by some joker.

Either way, there were some red faces at Telford & Wrekin Council when this was pointed out to them today.

No information on how this happened, but there’s a reasonable chance it’s the result of rock-solid passwords like password or 123456, or a young guy who shouldn’t trust his pals near his work laptop.

Crazy this stuff STILL happens …