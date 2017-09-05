GSTV Gets New CEO As DOOH Network Co-Founder Leider Moves On After 12 Years

One of the larger and more well-established digital OOH networks in the U.S. has a new CEO for the first time – with Sean McCaffrey taking over Gas Station TV from CEO and co-founder David Leider.

The company’s press release today says Leider is leaving after 12 years to start a new venture (no details provided on the nature of it).

“After a thorough selection process, the Board of Directors is pleased that Sean will lead GSTV as the company enters its next phase, advancing its position as a leading national video network in an evolving media landscape,” says Kenan Basha, GSTV Board Member and Principal at Rockbridge Growth Equity. “GSTV is well-positioned in today’s competitive marketplace. Under Sean’s leadership, we are confident that GSTV will continue growing and innovating around our unique audiences and viewing experience to deliver highly effective advertising capabilities to national and regional brands.”

McCaffrey has more than 20 years in the media industry, and at one point was Executive Vice President, National Client Strategy & Partnerships at Clear Channel Outdoor.

The CEO shuffle comes a few months after GSTV and Verifone did a 50-50 joint venture that combined the assets and operations of Verifone’s Pump Media division with GSTV, which is owned by Detroit-based Rockbridge, and Falcon Investment Advisors.

“On behalf of the Board and the company, I want to thank David for his vision, commitment and leadership of GSTV,” says Basha. “During his tenure, David advanced the company’s growth and leadership position in the marketplace with record revenues and innovative data and analytics. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

I have absolutely no idea whether leaving was Leider’s idea, but that “thank him for his vision” and “which him the best” stuff always reads badly and makes readers wonder.