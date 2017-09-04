LED, PROJECTS, retail no comments

Projects: 7-Metre-Wide High Street Window LED Kicks Off New Boot

This is a nice temporary installation in a high street window, in central London, using a one metre tall by seven metres wide fine pitch LED wall to highlight the launch of a new boot by Clarks Shoes.

I like how the design team used print graphics to frame the digital stuff and fill the whole street-level window, which would be expensive and probably overkill if the whole window was filled with LED to showcase a single boot on a pedestal.

The install is by London-based Esprit Digital and is using Infiled LED.

 

