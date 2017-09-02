CMS, LED, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Columbus Convention Center Expansion Includes 7 by 60 Wide LED Wall

Turns out that 14-foot LED selfie head isn’t the only big digital feature turned on at the convention center in Columbus, Ohio.

There’s also a 7-foot tall by 60 wide fine pitch LED wall in the building, put together by solutions provider Coffman Media and running Signagelive’s CMS. It’s part of a $140 million upgrade to the facility, that also involved digital meeting room signage.

