Columbus Convention Center Expansion Includes 7 by 60 Wide LED Wall

Turns out that 14-foot LED selfie head isn’t the only big digital feature turned on at the convention center in Columbus, Ohio.
There’s also a 7-foot tall by 60 wide fine pitch LED wall in the building, put together by solutions provider Coffman Media and running Signagelive’s CMS. It’s part of a $140 million upgrade to the facility, that also involved digital meeting room signage.
We've unveiled The 7'x60' #DirectViewLED and ready for the public's eye. #Columbus #Ohio @LGCommDisplays #asseenincolumbus #digitalsignage pic.twitter.com/jwzWj73xhf
— Coffman Media (@CoffmanMedia) September 2, 2017