Tampa’s NFL Stadium Adds Fine-Pitch LED Ribbon Board For VIP Fan Area

LED ribbon boards are very commonplace inside stadium and arena seating bowls, and along soccer pitch sidelines, but I’m not sure they are often seen inside the sports venues, along the concourses. And not at a fine pitch normally reserved for video walls.

This is the concourse at Raymond James Stadium, home to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Salt Lake City-based Quality Systems Technology North America, or QST, has just finished installing a curving 121-foot wide by 3.15-foot tall 2.5mm pitch LED banner in the “Ray Jay” – in time for the new season.

Senior Partner John Hu posted on Linkedin:

The stadium video team had provided 4×1920 feeds and 8 screens into our control system. With 384×14720 pixels, the curved screen boasts over 5.5 million pixels. The width of each panel was customized to 12.6″ (320mm vs. 480mm typical) to conform to the curved wall. The front service screen was installed only 3/8″ (<10mm) from the back of the wall! The fans were very pleased with the result and we thank everyone’s dedication to making this a success!

The banner is in the West Stadium Club, a 60,000 sq ft addition to the stadium aimed at premium ticketholders and VIPs. The new area is part of a $150 million renovation project, done in part because the 2021 Super Bowl will be played there.

Looks good and has the kind of visual impact that’s hard to match using LCDs.