Outcome Health Hires Away Twitter’s Engineering Head

The woman who ran Twitter’s engineering division has joined Chicago-based Outcome Health as its chief engineering officer.

Nandini Ramani, Twitter’s former vice president of engineering, told CNBC she loves the “mission-driven aspects of health care and also the re-energizing of an industry.”

Ramani told CNBC she was also intrigued by the digital OOH network, for years known as Context Media, because it has a female co-founder, Shradha Agarwal. She and Rishi Shah started the company in 2006, putting education-oriented screens – supported by big pharma advertising – in diabetes clinics.

This is a heavy-hitter hire. Ramani ran the 1,300 person technical team at Twitter and before that Java business unit for Oracle.