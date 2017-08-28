DSF Opens Up Nominations For Two-Year Board Seats

The Digital Signage Federation has started accepting nominations for two-year seats on the volunteer organization’s Board of Directors, with the terms starting in the new year.

DSF members can be nominated by other members, or just go ahead and nominate themselves, which sounds much easier.

Candidates must be:

Employed by a DSF Member;

Willing to serve for a term from January 1, 2018 – December 31, 2019;

Capable of active involvement on the board and in leading initiatives with other volunteers;

Able to attend three board meetings per year;

Committed to the growth of our industry, people, and the effectiveness of the DSF;

Candidates will be subject to extreme vetting by the Nominating Committee, and a slate of remaining nominees will be presented to the membership in November 2017 for election.

Questions? Ask Brian Gorg, Executive Director, at [email protected].