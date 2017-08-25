CMS, Displays, PROJECTS, retail no comments

Projects: Auckland Airport’s Duty-Free Adds Digital End-Caps

This is the duty free at Auckland, NZ’s international airport – one of a pair of The Loop shops at the terminal equipped with some 70 screens.

The system was put in by NZ-based solutions provider Hydro Media, which first did 40 digital screens into The Loop’s refurbished arrivals store last year. “This led,” says a mini case study, “to the continuation of including more digital screens throughout the new departures store.   Now with a total of over 70 screens between the two stores, not only is the customer’s experience enhanced, but promotions are displayed effectively to showcase the variety of duty free products – enough to entice even the most indecisive customer.”

All of the screens are LG WebOS displays, from 43 to 55 inches, all running 24/7. The platform is set up so content can be managed at head office, or locally updated.

Not sold on the screen hanging from the ceiling (it looks stuck in where there was room), but I like the digital poster end-caps.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @blakehounshell: San Francisco dog owners are carpeting a field with poop ahead of a rally by a right-wing group https://t.co/GYCfWTYxxK - 3 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

New Video: That Giant Robotic Coca-Cola LED Board In NYC

The Towering Faces In Chicago’s Millennium Park Have Had Some Work Done

Meeting Room Signs Business On Big Growth Curve

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *