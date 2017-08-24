Atlanta’s Giant 360 Halo LED Display Getting First Use This Weekend

Pro football’s Atlanta Falcons play their first game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, underneath what is billed as the largest non-transparent LED video display in the world

The 360-degree halo display installed above the field is 58 ft tall by 1,075 ft long, and has more than 37 million LEDs. In square feet, it is 62,000 sq. ft. of digital canvas used for football, soccer (what the rest of the world calls football) and concerts.

The stadium also has a “mega column” LED display that stretches 101 feet from the first concourse level to the roof, and is larger (the stadium operators point out) than the main video boards in 17 other NFL venues.

The LED boards are all Daktronics. I assume the folks at Atlanta-based LED manufacturer NanoLumens must be made a teeny bit crazy by all this since the stadium is in their backyard, though Dak is far better known and experienced in the stadium display business and I’m not all that sure Nano would have been in a position to do this when it was bid out – which would have been at least a year ago, if not way back of that.

Here’s a CNN video preview …