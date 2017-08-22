Here’s A Look At Subway’s New Self-Service Order Kiosks

Via Linkedin

Here’s a look at the new self service ordering kiosks piloted by the massive Subway QSR chain.

Boston-based agency Agilitee put the program together – which enables diners to walk in and order a custom sub, as well as pay for it, as opposed to the normal routine of starting the order with a staffer behind the counter, and then stepping along with them as they add toppings and other stuff.

The company in a Linkedin post says the program is now available to all 26,000 Subway restaurants, as part of the restaurant chain’s Fresh Forward redesign efforts.

It’s a tidy-looking design, and I am pretty sure those are Armodilo enclosures being used for this.