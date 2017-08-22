Digital Signage Manufacturer BrightSign Hits 1 Million Units Shipped

This industry has come a long, long way in the years I’ve been involved, but I think we’re still in a place where many companies get motivated by deals that will involve screen and player counts that number in the 100s, never mind the 1,000s.

So it’s remarkable, in many respects, to hear about a company operating in the heart of this business that just hit 1,000,000 units shipped. Silicon Valley-based manufacturer BrightSign, a spinoff from Roku, hit the number this summer.

“It’s pretty gratifying to think that there are now more than a million BrightSign players out in the field, powering rich digital experiences in dozens of countries across the globe,” says Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “This accomplishment is testament to the dedication of our engineers and sales force, but most importantly our customers – their faith in BrightSign enabled rapid growth that helped cement our place as the preferred media player for virtually any digital signage application.”

When I spoke with Hastings last year, he was telling me the guys in the back were shipping 2,000 units a day. I think some of the momentum the company is seeing owes to opening up its partnerships, putting their gear with displays and enabling third-party CMS solutions to schedule to the little purple boxes.

