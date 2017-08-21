LED, retail, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Target’s Flagship Store Remodel Includes 71-Foot Fine Pitch LED Wall

Stumbled across news of Target remodelling the two-level store at the base of its head office in downtown Minneapolis, which includes a curved 71-foot wide LED screen in the upper skyway level of the entry rotunda.

No real details on the tech used, what it is for and any other good stuff. It LOOKS like the store also has giant video screens in a few areas, along walls, that function as the supporting media for featured products.

Target has a story on its site here, but it doesn’t get into the digital elements.

You can watch a video and see the LED wall, briefly, at 1:41 and then a few seconds later.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Target’s Flagship Store Remodel Includes 71-Foot Fine Pitch LED Wall https://t.co/IFJmmwgHxl https://t.co/fgP5wuh3km - 9 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Research: 800,000+ Digital Signage Displays Shipped Q1 2017

Giant Wraparound 8mm LED Board Set To Officially Light Up At 20 Times Square

Projects: New Ford Dealer Opens With Digital Brand Halo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *