Target’s Flagship Store Remodel Includes 71-Foot Fine Pitch LED Wall

Stumbled across news of Target remodelling the two-level store at the base of its head office in downtown Minneapolis, which includes a curved 71-foot wide LED screen in the upper skyway level of the entry rotunda.

No real details on the tech used, what it is for and any other good stuff. It LOOKS like the store also has giant video screens in a few areas, along walls, that function as the supporting media for featured products.

Target has a story on its site here, but it doesn’t get into the digital elements.

You can watch a video and see the LED wall, briefly, at 1:41 and then a few seconds later.