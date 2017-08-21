Giant Wraparound 8mm LED Board Set To Officially Light Up At 20 Times Square

It’s been put in by SNA Displays, having been commissioned by the investment and development firm Witkoff. It fronts a 39-story tower that includes a 452 room Marriott EDITION hotel, and also has office space.

Says the press release:

With 8K Ultra-HD processing, the project’s main screen is built to accommodate the next generation of video and broadcast media content. 8K UHD represents four times the resolution of 4K and 16 times that of high-definition (HD). All signal processing from the media servers to the display is frame-accurate, allowing for a flicker-free, stunning-quality viewing experience.

The project also includes a hotel blade sign, which extends approximately 100 feet high and consists of 1,968,000 pixels, bringing the project’s total pixel count to 26,676,000 pixels.

“It was an honor and a challenge to work on such a historic project,” says Carl Hubben, director of project management at SNA Displays, “and we are all excited to unveil the finished result. Designing, fabricating, and installing the highest-definition LED display in Times Square had unique challenges because our tolerances were reduced an additional 25 percent from similar displays. Every decision we made throughout the process was that much more precise.”

I don’t think this board is quite as big as the billboard that ate Times Square, but that one was 10mm pitch. It looks awfully good, so I’d image 8mm will be very impressive.

For LED nerds – here’s the specs.