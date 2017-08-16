OAAA Says U.S. Out Of Home Revenues Up 1% For Year; Digital OOH Is Main Driver

The Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA) says out of home advertising revenue in the U.S. rose 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the previous year, accounting for $2.38 billion.

Year-to-date for 2017, the OOH industry is up 1.0 percent, and outperformed all traditional local media, which was down the first half of 2017, according to an OAAA analysis of Kantar Media data.

“OOH continues to gain in media spend because of its contextual relevance, creative impact and integration with digital media,” says OAAA President & CEO Nancy Fletcher. “These attributes have powered OOH’s position as the only traditional medium showing consistent growth over the past seven years.”

Where’s the money? OAAA says among the top 10 revenue categories, those outperforming GDP in Q2, were Miscellaneous Local Services and Amusements; Public Transportation, Hotels and Resorts; Government, Politics and Organizations; Financial; and Insurance and Real Estate.

The top 10 advertisers in Q2 were McDonalds, Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, Geico, HBO, Warner Bros Pictures, Google, 20th Century Fox Pictures and Verizon.

Twenty-two of the top 100 OOH advertisers more than doubled OOH spend from Q2 2016, with a third from the technology sector, including (in order of growth): Barclays, STX Entertainment Pictures, Charter Communications, Firehouse Subs, YouTube, Odwalla, Salesforce, Nestle, American Express, Google, Miller, Alkermes, Nissan, Meijer, TNT, Samsung, Shell, Alaska Airlines, General Motors, Netflix, Hulu and NBC.

“Digital continues to lead OOH growth across all categories and the transit and street furniture categories are showing strong growth. These formats have a particularly high propensity for driving consumer engagement on mobile devices, and that’s part of the reason for significant OOH investment by some of the world’s most innovative technology companies,” says Stephen Freitas, OAAA chief marketing officer.