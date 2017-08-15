Here’s Who’s All Behind Coca-Cola’s Giant New Robotic LED Board In NYC

More information is dribbling out about that giant robotic 3D LED board Coca-Cola switched on last week in Times Square.

The vendor list is long, and the one most familiar to the digital signage community is Convergent, which is listed as doing Technology Design and Implementation, Content Management and Monitoring Services. If I was expressly in the LED board business several of these others would likely be familiar.

The beverage giant says, in a company story: The 68-ft. by 42-.ft. sign required sophisticated engineering and rigorous testing for all weather conditions. Every high-resolution LED cube is programmed to independently extend and retract, extending out into the crowd and bringing the company’s portfolio of beverages to life in a way the team hopes will inspire thirsty onlookers to crave an ice-cold Coca-Cola.

The video here is a Coke-produced piece that shows the robotic LED blocks doing their thing.

A friend sent me a separate video that shows the big LED beast has some issues more apparent at night – with LED blocks here and there not quite in sync. That’s going to happen with something this big, and there’s no way to soft-launch something like this. You turn it on, and tweak, tweak, tweak.