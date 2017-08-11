Tesco Adds Endless Aisle Interactive Stations In Largest UK Stores

Kiosk manufacturer Evoke Creative has announced a nice deal to build and rollout indoor and outdoor interactive kiosks for Tesco, the biggest grocer in the UK.

The indoor units from the Liverpool company will go into some 140 Tesco Extra stores, with another 30 units have been commissioned for using outside of the stores.

The Call-a-Colleague interactive kiosks inside Tesco Extras will have endless aisle functionality, allowing customers to browse and buy a much larger selection of products than what’s currently on the shelves. The two-sided screens will have paging capabilities to call over store staff to answer questions and help orders. The back side of the two-sided displays operates as a ticket machine, so staff can see how many customer queries need to be addressed.