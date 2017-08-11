TECHNOLOGY no comments

Tesco Adds Endless Aisle Interactive Stations In Largest UK Stores

Kiosk manufacturer Evoke Creative has announced a nice deal to build and rollout indoor and outdoor interactive kiosks for Tesco, the biggest grocer in the UK.

The indoor units from the Liverpool company will go into some 140 Tesco Extra stores, with another 30 units have been commissioned for using outside of the stores.

The Call-a-Colleague interactive kiosks inside Tesco Extras will have endless aisle functionality, allowing customers to browse and buy a much larger selection of products than what’s currently on the shelves. The two-sided screens will have paging capabilities to call over store staff to answer questions and help orders. The back side of the two-sided displays operates as a ticket machine, so staff can see how many customer queries need to be addressed.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
IoT And Digital Signage Come Together To Improve Logistics https://t.co/Ag8uQeutTv https://t.co/kqHZUV5Qyo - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Video: Coca-Cola’s Morphing Times Square LED Board

IoT And Digital Signage Come Together To Improve Logistics

Projects: Coca Cola Switches On World First Robotic 3D LED Board In Times Square

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *