Projects: Giant LV Strip Board Framed By Virtual Roman Columns

I don’t think I’ve seen an LED marquee quite like this – a very tall roadside slab that has the curves of three-dimensional Roman columns on each side, wrapped in LED.

It’s an 85-foot tall 10mm sign along the Las Vegas Strip, in front of Caesar’s Palace. It went up in June, I believe, for Simon Properties, which runs the impossible retail maze known as Forum Shops.

The sign was put in by Yesco, which has a big local office. It uses an LED board from Chinese manufacturer Yaham, runs on UK-based Acquire Digital‘s CMS, and is showing content developed by Montreal’s Moment Factory, which seems to be winning an awful lot of signage creative work these days.

I like how the columns frame the content, but not always and in different ways. Nicely done.