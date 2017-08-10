Content, CREATIVE, Digital OOH, Displays, LED, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY one comment

Projects: Coca Cola Switches On World First Robotic 3D LED Board In Times Square

Coca-Cola has had a big sign in NYC’s Times Square for a century, and this week the global brand turned on a new iconic sign billed as the world’s first 3D robotic LED billboard.

It has 1,715 moving and 245 static LED cubes, with an overall visual footprint of 240 square meters, which in non-metric terms, is approximately a lot. The sign replaces the curvy kinetic LED sculpture that was put in place in 2004.

There’s not a lot of detail out there about the who and what of this, but I did see an indication that Convergent – which like Coke is based in Atlanta – had some sort of role in this job.

The video I saw here sorta kinda shows what’s up, but I sense this is one of those “You have to be there …” things to appreciate the 3D robotic aspect of the board. What I see on the video makes me wonder why the 3D stuff couldn’t be done with clever content, but over time there will be more and better information about the thinking and impact. The flowing blocks is technically slick as hell, but again, I think a lot of that visual effect could be done in the content.

I suppose with ALL the LED signs in that plaza, getting noticed increasingly requires something different in shape, or what it does.This certainly is different.

 

