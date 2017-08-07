Digital OOH, Displays, LED, PROJECTS no comments

Projects: Two LED Towers Go Up In Norfolk’s Revitalized Waterside District

Here’s a nice example of a mixed media digital and analog signboard, one of two put up in the revitalized Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia.

The 23-foot-high boards are 10mm pitch units done by SNA Displays. “This was an interesting and rewarding project for us,” says Jason Helton, executive vice president for SNA Displays. “The client reached out to us for help late in the process and, with very little notice, we were able to complete the project in time for the venue’s highly-publicized grand opening festivities. Sansi stepped in to handle the situation for a client in need of support.”

Dave Haynes

