Dutch Lingerie Retailer Offers Sensory Experience In Flagships

Scala has circulated a good case study about the work it has been doing with systems integrator partner DOBIT for the European lingerie retailer Hunkemo?ller, particularly in flagship high street stores like the one in the video.

The Amsterdam-based brand has 180 stores in the Netherlands and 100 more in Belgium and Luxembourg,

The set-up does the usual things you’d expect in a store, with promotional and interactive look-up screens, but also integrates with lighting, audio and scent technologies – including the ability for women in change rooms to select the mood and sound they want as they try different things on (if women do indeed try bras on at stores … blissfully clueless).

“The experience fitting room has proven extremely popular and customers tell us they are very comfortable in this environment,” says Britta Hall, Global Retail Experience Manager at Hunkemo?ller. “And it’s also worth noting that the fitting room is not only nice to have, but clearly increases sales, too!”

There’s also an interactive projection table that is either from Perch Interactive or inspired by what that NYC company does.

“We are proud that Scala is a part of the very successful Hunkemöller store concept. By combining digital signage with interactivity, sound, lighting and scent DOBIT created an unbelievable and personalized customer journey. This resulted in a perfect combination of useful and powerful technology and a very impressive shop experience,” says Harry Horn, General Manager EMEA and VP Marketing Global at Scala.