PROJECTS, retail, TECHNOLOGY one comment

Dutch Lingerie Retailer Offers Sensory Experience In Flagships

Scala has circulated a good case study about the work it has been doing with systems integrator partner DOBIT for the European lingerie retailer  Hunkemo?ller, particularly in flagship high street stores like the one in the video.

The Amsterdam-based brand has 180 stores in the Netherlands and 100 more in Belgium and Luxembourg,

The set-up does the usual things you’d expect in a store, with promotional and interactive look-up screens, but also integrates with lighting, audio and scent technologies – including the ability for women in change rooms to select the mood and sound they want as they try different things on (if women do indeed try bras on at stores … blissfully clueless).

“The experience fitting room has proven extremely popular and customers tell us they are very comfortable in this environment,” says Britta Hall, Global Retail Experience Manager at Hunkemo?ller. “And it’s also worth noting that the fitting room is not only nice to have, but clearly increases sales, too!”

There’s also an interactive projection table that is either from Perch Interactive or inspired by what that NYC company does.

“We are proud that Scala is a part of the very successful Hunkemöller store concept. By combining digital signage with interactivity, sound, lighting and scent DOBIT created an unbelievable and personalized customer journey. This resulted in a perfect combination of useful and powerful technology and a very impressive shop experience,” says Harry Horn, General Manager EMEA and VP Marketing Global at Scala.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Not sure what is coming out of it, but they’re tight with Google re commercial-grade Chrome devices https://t.co/Ie7N1aq9y3 - 21 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Projects: Vienna’s Airport Gets Megaboard DOOH Wall At Security Checkpoint

Amazing: Dubai Mall Turns On World’s Largest OLED Video Wall

Interactive Digital So Fun Your Eyes Bleed Black

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *