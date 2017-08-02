Projects: Vienna’s Airport Gets Megaboard DOOH Wall At Security Checkpoint

I have mixed feelings about this new “megaboard” video wall at the security clearance area at Vienna, Austria’s international airport.

On the plus side, it’s pretty damn clever to turn the facade for the screening area into an out of home advertising opportunity. But, we’re now living in the days of seamless, fine pitch LED walls and ultra narrow bezel LCDs, so this wall with the thick bezels and very evident gridlines looks kinda terrible.

Shame. They’d have been better off trimming the dimensions down to afford fewer panels, but with far less visible bezels.

I like the idea. Not nearly as much as what Changi is doing at security, but Changi is not your normal airport.