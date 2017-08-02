Digital OOH, Displays, PROJECTS no comments

Projects: Vienna’s Airport Gets Megaboard DOOH Wall At Security Checkpoint

I have mixed feelings about this new “megaboard” video wall at the security clearance area at Vienna, Austria’s international airport.

On the plus side, it’s pretty damn clever to turn the facade for the screening area into an out of home advertising opportunity. But, we’re now living in the days of seamless, fine pitch LED walls and ultra narrow bezel LCDs, so this wall with the thick bezels and very evident gridlines looks kinda terrible.

Shame. They’d have been better off trimming the dimensions down to afford fewer panels, but with far less visible bezels.

I like the idea. Not nearly as much as what Changi is doing at security, but Changi is not your normal airport.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

