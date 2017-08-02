Interactive Digital So Fun Your Eyes Bleed Black

This is an experiential marketing deployment by MVP Interactive at the Comic-con convention this past weekend in San Diego, built for Audible to showcase the release of an X-Files audio series, Cold Case.

Philly-based MVP worked with Pop Social and Jack Morton to create an interactive screen that let sci-fi and comics nerds choose their preferred paranormal character and watch as their faces morphed. Key audio clips were associated with each character.

Users could then get what i assume was a video clip link emailed to them, to post to social media sites.