Hacking Dangers In Digital Signage, with Gary Feather, CTO, NanoLumens

I’m changing up the podcast a little bit this week. I have my own rule that I want to talk to a bunch of other companies first before I talk to one a second time. I’ve also made this podcast about people and not issues.

But this week I am talking to Gary Feather, CTO of the display company NanoLumens, even though I spoke with his boss Rick Cope last summer.

Here’s why. Feather is running a webinar next week on security, and the steps he thinks any substantial digital signage operator out there should be taking to ensure their screens and systems are not compromised by hackers.

The risk is not just about keeping some teenagers from getting naughty movies up on the screens in a store, though that’s definitely not good. It’s also about ensuring the connected media players driving screens are not the side door access into private and mission critical systems within businesses. Target’s big hack three years ago came in through the HVAC systems.

It’s an important subject, and we spend this podcast previewing a little of what he plans to talk about August 8th.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Hackers take control of DOOH screen in Cardiff. https://t.co/M7MH0FmosE We talk about security on this wk's podcast… https://t.co/G07Xrm8QZx - 3 hours ago
Dave Haynes

