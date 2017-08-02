Displays, LED, OLED, PROJECTS no comments

Amazing: Dubai Mall Turns On World’s Largest OLED Video Wall

The massive Dubai Mall in guess where has just turned on a new OLED video wall that breaks a bunch of records for sheer scale.

It is 50 meters wide by 14 meters tall, fronting the aquarium attraction in the mall. The digital canvas is 1.7 billion pixels. The OLEDs are LG’s, and there are 820 of then – with some of the displays using the flexible properties of the product. Thinking these are many, many 55 inchers.

If you are into Guinness World Records, this wall sets the marks for:

  • Largest High Definition Video Wall
  • Highest Resolution Video Wall
  • Largest OLED Screen

There is also a 6mm transparent LED ribbon from ClearLED that runs along the glass at the base of the aquarium tank visible to shoppers. The OLED wall is above that tank.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

