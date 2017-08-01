Changi Airport Previews Incredible 70-Metre Immersive LED Wall

Singapore’s Changi Airport has started providing peaks inside the new Terminal 4, which is set to open before the end of this year. One of the big features is a vast immersive fine pitch LED video wall at the security screening area.

Instead of small screens and talking flat ladies droning on endlessly about what you need pull out of your carry ons (a staple at many, many airports), the content is a 50-minute long, custom-created playlist of 17 targeted pieces. It is montages of scenes from around the region and in Singapore, and a Rube Goldberg-ish animation about what happens with checked bags.

Based on the video, it looks like the content elements are all interconnected by a piece that looks and sounds a bit like kinetic flip-discs.

There is another LED wall embedded in a retail zone that shows a traditional Singapore streetscape. It comes alive and plays a film short on a schedule.

The 70m wall’s content was created by Montreal’s Moment Factory, which has done incredible work in all kinds of venues. The company also did the streetscape video.

Changi is consistently rated as the world’s best airport, even besting Newark and glorious LaGuardia! This is as good as I have seen in an airport job, and why I think it works better than LAX’s international terminal (a very high profile digital project) is that the big video wall is precisely in a position where it will be seen and where it will entertain people. Security screening lines are a massive irritant, and this content will engage and distract people as they trudge through the snaking line. By comparison, LAX’s screens are up high, post screening, in an area where people are on the move.

No official indications on the tech used or integrators behind this, but I am reliably told the big 70-metre display is a 6mm pitch NanoLumens product, and the streetscape one is also Nano’s.

Here’s a fly-through video of the new terminal, which is loaded with tech designed to streamline and improve the passenger journey …