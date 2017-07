A shopping mall south of New Delhi, India is using 70 55-inch LG OLEDs to create a digital chandelier for advertising.

The three-layer feature piece is installed at Ambience Mall in the city of Gurugram. The top layers create round bands, above a three-sided bottom layer.

The ads are for LG’s high-end home appliance line LG SIGNATURE – which makes me think this project was perhaps subsidized by LG (though I don’t know that).