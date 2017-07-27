Vistar Adds Tech Allowing Online Video Ads To Get Seamlessly Placed On DOOH Networks

NYC-based programmatic ad platform company Vistar Media, which focuses on the out of home space, has added support for technology that allows media companies buying video ad positions for online to seamlessly push that same video to digital out of home ad networks.

As marketers continue to increase their omni-channel programmatic budgets, says a press release, out-of-home (OOH) media owners are eager to gain a piece of the pie by providing impactful OOH inventory. Proper Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) support is an important step in helping media owners engage with digital buyers, removing friction by allowing execution of video campaigns in the same format as online, while still maintaining the control and transparency uniquely required by OOH media.

“Allowing marketers to seamlessly use VAST, in the same way they are accustomed to with digital media, helps remove friction from the buying process,” says David Kovall, vice president of sales & innovation at ZOOM Media. “We’re excited to offer this capability across our inventory, and will continue to work with Vistar to drive innovation.”

Vistar Media has built an automated process to ensure that media owners can safely utilize VAST within the unique requirements of OOH media. Automated transcoding provides creative flexibility, by ensuring that any creative asset returned by a VAST tag will be the correct size and format for any DOOH screen, with no reformatting necessary. Vistar also provides complete transparency and control for media owners through the creative approval process, which ensures that all inventory will be approved by media owners before display.

Five-year-old Vistar describes itself as a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems and consumer movement patterns. I have only the most fleeting idea what that means, but do know Vistar has built a widely-used programmatic marketplace for out-of-home media.

“We are committed to providing media owners with the technology, tools and expertise they need to confidently engage digital buyers,” says CEO Michael Provenzano, a company founder. “We believe building deeper connections across the online and out-of-home media landscape will benefit both advertisers and media owners, and supporting common standards such as VAST is an important step in that direction.”