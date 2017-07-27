Toronto DSF Mixer Draws Big Crowd

I don’t have a formal crowd count, but my sense is there had to be at least 100 people – possibly more – at last night’s Digital Signage Federation mixer in downtown Toronto.

The event was at a new place right by the Rogers Centre (where the Blue Jays play) called The Rec Room. Really good venue for this sort of thing, as it has a back area with a dedicated bar, tables, stage, etc – so private functions work well. It’s also nice and central – near the main rail station and subway, and just off a main highway in and out of the core.

Saw piles of friendly faces, including a lot of Americans who somehow slipped over the border. Thanks Brian, Rich and crew for putting it on!