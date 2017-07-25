Projects: Atletico Madrid’s New Stadium Has 300+ Digital Signage Screens

The Spanish football (soccer) team Atletico Madrid will have a new stadium when the new season starts in a few weeks, and it will open with more than 300 digital signage screens and another 500 IPTV screens.

The Wanda Metropolitano, located in East Madrid, is running the signage and IPTV on UK-based Tripleplay’s software platform and using LG WebOS SoC display panels.

It’s a nice deal for Tripleplay, which has developed a good vertical in sports stadiums. The company also has its software in sports grounds that are home to Wimbledon tennis, UK rugby, and the football clubs Chelsea, Spartak Moscow, Manchester City and Fenerbahce SK. They’re also at Daytona Speedway and Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs.