Best Of Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Randy Dearborn, MGM Resorts

Dearborn has been running digital signage networks since 1993, starting with a skunkworks set-up at Treasure Island in Las Vegas and building that up to a network that by last summer covered 22,000 screens across the MGM Resorts International portfolio.

He’s that company’s Vice President of Multimedia & Guest Technology, which puts him in charge of just about any screen you see inside or outside of an MGM property in Las Vegas and beyond. Randy talks about how he applies technology, and how everything he and his team do is based on data and measurement. Randy was also the 2016 chairman of the Digital Signage Federation, and we talked about where the DSF was at, and where the industry is going.

