Projects: Selfridge’s Takes Its Staff Communications Digital

This is a look inside how digital signage is being used for internal communications by iconic UK retailer Selfridges.

AV integrator AVMI has put a high-impact LED wall at the London offices’ “Team Tunnel” and a network of over 30 Samsung Smart Signage screens at Selfridges office and retail locations in Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester and London. The content is all being driven by Embed Signage.

Says a press release:

Selfridges approached AVMI with a brief to help them evolve their internal communications strategy through the use of networked ‘digital noticeboard’ displays. They were also aiming to make a sensational impact for their new staff ‘Team Tunnel’ that connects their HQ office building to their Oxford Street flagship store. The challenge was to deliver a solution that was both functional but also embodied the brand and culture of Selfridges.

AVMI worked closely with Selfridges’ Internal Communications (IC) and IT teams to provide a digital signage solution that gives the optimal impact, reliability and remote management of content. Selfridges opted for Embed Signage, a cloud-based Content Management System with the capability to publish rich digital content to an unlimited number of devices from any location with an internet connection.

The results are tangible, says the release …

Selfridges is already realising significant time and cost gains in managing and distributing their messaging. Annual print savings of approximately £23,000 are also being realized.

Productivity gains have also been realised in a number of teams, including Internal Communications and Graphics teams who used to spend approximately two days a week producing a printed weekly newsletter for the business. As a result of the screens, the newsletter is now produced fortnightly and is in a digital format. Content that used to feature in the newsletter can now be displayed on the screens and the department stores is now able to show video, animation and its award-winning Selfridges Hot Air films on the big screen.

“Before the screens were introduced, many hours were spent manually updating noticeboards and we were printing lots of materials. The screens are not only supporting our Buying Better, Inspiring Change approach to sustainability approach but are allowing us to communicate real-time information to our different sites, and tailor messages and content to different audiences in a really engaging way,” says a Selfridges executive (name not provided).