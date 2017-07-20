Projects: 3-Storey Floating LED Wall Greets USC J-School Students

This is the student atrium in the newly-built Annenberg Hall at the University of Southern California in LA, which has a showpiece 3-storey-tall display intended to draw the attention of students, possibly even getting them to look up from their smartphones.

The hall is part of the ?Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. The five-storey student atrium, dubbed the “forum,” is designed as a gathering and collaborative area.

The LED is a Christie Velvet display, pitch not stated. Says Christie: Standing? three-stories tall, a giant video wall “floats” in the middle of the forum generating buzz among students, faculty and visitors alike. The video wall connects the student population to the digital sphere, showcasing student and faculty work, displaying breaking news and streaming social media.??