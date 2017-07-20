LED, PROJECTS no comments

Projects: 3-Storey Floating LED Wall Greets USC J-School Students

This is the student atrium in the newly-built Annenberg Hall at the University of Southern California in LA, which has a showpiece 3-storey-tall display intended to draw the attention of students, possibly even getting them to look up from their smartphones.

The hall is part of the ?Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. The five-storey student atrium, dubbed the “forum,” is designed as a gathering and collaborative  area.

The LED is a Christie Velvet display, pitch not stated. Says Christie: Standing? three-stories tall, a giant video wall “floats” in the middle of the forum generating buzz among students, faculty and visitors alike. The video wall connects the student population to the digital sphere, showcasing student and faculty work, displaying breaking news and streaming social media.??

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @Dimension_PR: .@sixteennine talks to Tightrope @trms re: evolution of its #digitalsignage business, innovation with #AppleTV https://t.… - 7 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Projects: Selfridge’s Takes Its Staff Communications Digital

Projects: Sunset Countdown Focal Point Of UK Grocer’s Summer Digital OOH Campaign

LG Starts Loyalty Program Aimed At Architects, Designers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *